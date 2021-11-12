(Image) Liverpool have the oldest squad of the ‘top-six’ as Jurgen Klopp has stayed loyal to much of his long-standing squad

Liverpool’s squad has been revealed as the oldest of the ‘top-six’ teams sparking debate amongst some supporters.

An image provided by Reddit user u/Pizasdf via TEAMtalk has illustrated the age of our long-standing squad:

This doesn’t have to be seen as a negative or something to worry about, particularly as the top two youngest teams are far away from the league’s current top three.

Seeing as the last few transfer windows haven’t provided many guaranteed starters for our team, a lot of the current players are in their second/third/fourth season at Anfield and that chemistry is certainly paying off in performances.

We all enjoy a transfer and the prospect of something new but sometimes it’s okay to appreciate what you have.

With the average age still below 30, there’s no reason to urgently change and the drip feeding of youth into the side should ensure more long-term success.

It’s great that Jurgen Klopp has built a squad of great players who all want to remain at the club, we just need to secure the signature of Mo Salah now as well!

