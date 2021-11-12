Nothing but praise for Liverpool from former Arsenal and Chelsea hitman with 90 PL goals: ‘What player wouldn’t want to play for them?’

Former Premier League striker Olivier Giroud has admitted his adoration for Liverpool supporters and their stadium and questioned ‘What player wouldn’t want to play for them?’.

The current AC Milan star featured on Graham Hunter’s The Big Interview and was asked about whether there had ever been any links between himself and Jurgen Klopp’s men.

“Well, them to me? I don’t think so, but I have to say that Liverpool have an amazing stadium and amazing fans. What player wouldn’t want to play for them? They became European Champions League winners, they won the league, they have a great manager,” the France international said (via HITC).

The 35-year-old was also keen to heap praise on a current Liverpool star when he was questioned about the toughest defender he has ever came up against, saying: “I have to say that I had very tough duels with Virgil van Dijk when we played Chelsea against Liverpool and yeah, he’s one of the best I think, but I can say that I scored a few goals against Liverpool when he did play, so I have nice pictures also that my friends send me of duels with him.”

The World Cup-winner wouldn’t really suit the style of play we have adopted in recent years, but with Mo Salah and Sadio Mane departing for the African Cup of Nations in January, it would be nice to see some attacking reinforcements arrive at the club in the new year.

Giroud was only introduced as a second-half substitute when we defeated his side 3-2 in our opening Champions League group stage match in September, so when we visit San Siro next month he will be keen to remind us of his talent.

Although the game is of very little significance to us after we confirmed our qualification from Group B with the win against Atletico Madrid at the start of the month, it would be great to proceed through to the last 16 unbeaten.

It is nice to see our former PL rivals speaking so positively about us – further stressing why we are the best team in the world.

You can listen to the full podcast here.