Sadio Mane withdrawn during first half-hour of international clash as Liverpool come close to second major forward injury

Sadio Mane will have provided Liverpool’s medical department with something of a scare after the attacker was withdrawn on the 28th minute of Senegal’s meeting with Togo.

The World Cup qualifier ended in a 1-1 stalemate, with the Senegalese international having been taken off the field of play following a knock taken from an aerial battle.

“We took him off as a precaution and there is nothing serious,” the 29-year-old’s international manager, Aliou Cisse, told reporters post-match, as reported by The Guardian.

With Bobby Firmino having joined the Reds’ long-term injury list with a hamstring injury suffered during our 2-0 victory over Atletico Madrid in the Champions League, a further injury would have left Jurgen Klopp’s men with further complications.

It’s a massive let-off to here that issue was far from being a serious one with our return to domestic action almost a week away as we prepare to face Mikel Arteta’s in-form Arsenal outfit.

We’ll be likely to see a forward line composed of Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Diogo Jota, with the latter now presented with a fine opportunity to push himself ahead of his Brazilian teammate in the pecking order in the meantime.

It’s competition like this that has helped our forward line thrive this year and we’re looking forward to seeing where it may take us.

