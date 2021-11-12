Steven Gerrard isn’t the only Liverpool connection heading to Villa, a look at the other ex-Reds following him to Birmingham

Steven Gerrard has provided all Liverpool fans a topic of conversation for the weekend as his move to Aston Villa has been confirmed.

This has lead to a lot of speculation that he will be the man to replace Jurgen Klopp at Anfield, should this move be a success.

Learning his trade at our academy, our former No.8 has a lot of Liverpool connections in his coaching staff already and most are coming with him to Villa Park.

READ MORE: (Image) Tyler Morton makes England debut for under 20s as he comes on as a second half sub

Other than former striker Danny Ings who is on the playing staff in Birmingham, all the rest are coaches poached from the gaffer’s coaching and playing days at Anfield.

The two best known would be Michael Beale and Gary McAllister who have followed the Huyton-born club legend.

Of course, Gary Mac was a key part of Gerard Houllier’s treble winning side and went on to follow the former manager to Villa and so he has a lot of understanding of his new role where he will be assistant manager.

Beale was part of our academy before he was asked to join the journey to Scotland which has now taken him to England’s second city.

His time on Merseyside was spent alongside fellow coaches Tom Culshaw, Jordan Milsom and Scott Mason who are all following our former captain on the next leg of his journey.

It’s going to be an emotional return for a lot of them come December, Stevie G might get the best reception though!

EOTK Insider Opinion: Liverpool won’t go for Dembele for one BIG reason Klopp and co. have hammered home