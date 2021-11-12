Thiago Alcantara ‘very appreciated’ by Xavi as Barcelona boss reportedly discusses ‘possible return’ with Laporta, claims transfer insider

Barcelona are reportedly considering a move for Liverpool’s Thiago Alcantara, with the No.6 said to be ‘very appreciated’ by new Blaugrana boss, Xavi.

This comes from the Echo, with the publication citing Portuguese journalist Pedro Almeida’s claim on Twitter.

Dani #Alves is one of the players who can return to the Catalan club. Negotiations have already started.🇧🇷 Another player who may return to Camp nou is…#Thiago, the player is very appreciated by #Xavi, who will have already talked to Joan #Laporta about a possible return.🇪🇸#FCB https://t.co/hrE5QgJGzK pic.twitter.com/JqMp0LQ9cT — Pedro Almeida (@pedrogva6) November 10, 2021

The former Bayern Munich star has been the subject of a number of injuries that have limited him to only five league appearances this term.

With three years remaining on his contract, there’s no need for us to clamour at the opportunity to part ways with the classy playmaker.

Certainly, as far as we’re concerned here at Empire of the Kop, there’s no immediate desire to encourage a return to the Camp Nou for the 30-year-old.

When fit and available, the midfielder adds genuine quality and class to the middle of the park and we’ve arguably still yet to see the best out of him at Anfield.

Given the source in question, we’d be advising fans to take the rumour with more than a pinch of salt too.

