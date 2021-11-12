(Video) Ex-Red says Gerrard will need to play attacking football at Villa to convince Liverpool he is the right man to replace Klopp

Steven Gerrard has taken over at Aston Villa and looks set to be replacing Jurgen Klopp whenever he leaves his role at Anfield.

However, will he be able to just walk into the role or will the board be after a certain caliber of performances in order for him to take the Liverpool hot seat?

Speaking on ESPN FC’s Extra Time, former Red Steve Nicol was giving his opinion on what style of play our former captain’s team will have to display so that he can get his dream job.

READ MORE: (Image) Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain spotted playing golf in Dubai as he enjoys the international break

The former defender said: “They’ll certainly have to play in a certain style, I believe, it won’t just be a case of keeping them in the league, which I guess is what his remit will be this year.

“In the future, he’s going to have to play a certain type of attacking football, to expect the Klopp style might be a little bit too much but it’s certainly going to have to be an attacking style and they’re going to have to be pushing for the European spots consistently”.

It’s going to be strange watching a club legend pit his wits against the club he loves but he will need some big performances if he wants to replace the German at the helm of our club.

Whatever happens though, this is a big opportunity for the 41-year-old to showcase his talents.

You can listen to the full Gerrard chat from the beginning of ESPN FC’s video:

EOTK Insider Opinion: Liverpool won’t go for Dembele for one BIG reason Klopp and co. have hammered home