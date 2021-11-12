(Video) Highlights as Alisson Becker plays his 50th Brazil game and keeps a clean sheet alongside Fabinho

Alisson Becker was back to his best for his national side as he kept a clean sheet for Brazil against Colombia.

He again pipped Manchester City’s Ederson to the starting position for the South-American nation and helped guide his team to a 1-0 victory.

Despite not starting, fellow Liverpool player Fabinho also came on to the pitch in the second half and helped steady the team on the hunt for a shutout.

There wasn’t too much in terms of direct action for our ‘keeper as most of the fiercest shots he faced were off target but he was on hand to aid his team’s defence.

Reaching 50 caps for your country is a great achievement and long may he continue to add up his appearances and clean sheets.

Watch the full match highlights courtesy of fubo Sports on YouTube:

