(Video) Ian Wright says Rangers ‘can’t be happy’ with Gerrard and the supporters will be ‘disappointed’ with him leaving

Plenty of pundits have weighed in on Steven Gerrard’s decision to leave Rangers for Aston Villa and now Ian Wright has joined in.

Speaking on his Premier League Productions programme ‘The Kelly & Wrighty Show’, the former Arsenal striker was alongside Kelly Cates as he was discussing our former captain’s latest managerial move.

The 58-year-old pundit said: “Rangers, you have to say, have acted very well in this situation.

“They can’t be happy with their manager leaving mid-season and the fans must be desperately disappointed about that”.

It’s fair to assume that the Scottish club must be upset with losing such a character that guided them to their first league title in 10 years.

However, the Liverpool legend was always going to take the next step and a move to the Premier League was too alluring to turn down.

Hopefully the Rangers fans will soon turn to appreciation rather than anger.

You can watch Ian Wright’s opinions on Gerrard courtesy of Premier League Productions (via PL & UCL REVIEW TV):

