(Video) ‘Is that Jay Spearing?’ – TV executive shares clip of Rangers fan battering Steven Gerrard cutout

A video has been doing the rounds on Twitter of late, courtesy of Kristian von Streng Hæhre, of a Rangers fan punching a cardboard cutout of Steven Gerrard.

The infuriated Gers supporter bears a striking resemblance to Jay Spearing from his profile, a feature noted by the head of social media development at TV 2 Sporten.

It should be noted that it’s far from likely to be the former Liverpool midfielder himself, particularly given that the 32-year-old shared an Instagram story congratulating the ex-Reds skipper on his move.

We doubt the fan in question will be alone in expressing their disappointment in Gerrard’s decision to depart the Ibrox mid-season but we’ll be curious to see how the move fares in the long run.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @vonstrenginho and originating from @04Ess11: