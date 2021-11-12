(Video) Liverpool supporter based near Manchester has mural of the front three painted in his own back garden

Bury-based Liverpool supporter Abid Ghani has shared pictures of the latest mural to be painted but this one is in his back garden.

The artwork has been provided by MurWalls who have painted similar designs around Anfield for Jordan Henderson and Ray Clemence, now they have the front three to add to their list.

The founder of Anfield Solicitors commissioned the piece themselves so that they could ensure all the neighbours were fully aware of their passion for Jurgen Klopp’s team.

In a video shared on his Twitter account, the finished product featuring Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Bobby Firmino can be seen in its full glory.

Fair play to the massive Red with a massive picture of the Reds in his own back yard.

How many of you would like one in your house, or rather, how many of you would be allowed to?

You can view a video of the wall being painted courtesy of @ZAGKAG1811:

Introducing my *NEW* back garden LFC mural. Artwork courtesy of @MurWalls pic.twitter.com/9aAQTLXTHH — ZAGKAG (@ZAGKAG1811) November 6, 2021

