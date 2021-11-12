(Video) Liverpool’s goal of the month award winner decided for October following fan vote on club website

Liverpool have announced the goal of the month winner for October on YouTube and have revealed the top-five in the video online.

There were some great goals in the mix and the countdown revealed who the winner was.

The final five were:

5 – Divock Origi vs. Preston North End

4 – Sadio Mane vs. Manchester City

3 – Mo Salah (third goal) vs. Manchester United

2 – Mo Salah vs. Watford

1 – Mo Salah vs. Man City

It turned into somewhat of a one-man show for the Egyptian King and it seems the answer of which goal was better in his two solo efforts, has finally been answered.

Seeing as our No.11 scored three and assisted one in the top five goals this month, it’s probably fair enough that he won the PFA player of the month too.

Let’s hope that next month’s award is alongside such good competition as well!

You can watch the full video courtesy of Liverpool’s YouTube channel: