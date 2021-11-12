(Video) Liverpool’s seven-year-old ‘Mini Messi’ Arat Hosseini on wanting to play for Liverpool and become the world’s best player

Arat Hosseini is only seven but has a big reputation within football due to his amazing football talents, despite his young age.

Labelled ‘Mini-Messi’, his talents gather a lot of attention online and Sky Sports recorded an interview with the youngster.

Living in Liverpool and playing in the academy, the Iranian born star has fully integrated into his new city since his move two years ago.

He is full of confidence for the promising career that looks the be waiting for him as he said: “I’m a big Liverpool fan … [my dream is] to be the best footballer in the world”.

The four hours practice a day he puts in with his Dad where they practice inside the family home looks to be working.

Best of luck to the little man and we all hope he has the career that it looks as though he is destined for and, more importantly, that it’s spent at Anfield.

Here’s the full interview between Arat Hosseini and Sky Sports:

