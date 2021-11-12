(Video) Old clip of Gerrard’s reaction to spotting a picture of the Queen in Rangers dressing room revived on Twitter

Following Steven Gerrard’s mid-season departure of Rangers for the vacant hotseat at Villa Park, a Liverpool fan shared a clip of the ex-Red’s reaction to a tour of the Scottish outfit’s changing rooms.

The former No.8 was frozen to the spot as he noticed a picture of the Queen hanging on the wall before turning to the camera, offering a restrained reaction.

It almost appeared as if the 41-year-old was on the verge of bursting out laughing, which wouldn’t have been a good look as far as his then employers and the club’s fanbase would have been concerned at the time.

Having grown up in Liverpool, however – a city with a reputation for being anti-establishment – we’d imagine that Gerrard would have been more than a little taken aback by what he witnessed on the day.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Rangers TV & @TPHartley90:

I’ll never forget his face when he first clocks the picture of the queen in the changies on his first day. https://t.co/iWSNdx10XV pic.twitter.com/5CgHJfihPR — TerryHartley (@TPHartley90) November 12, 2021

