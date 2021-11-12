(Video) Takumi Minamino’s left foot cross Japan assist on international duty captured by Reddit user

Takumi Minamino hasn’t been able to get too much game time for Liverpool and so it’s good to see he’s enjoying some on international duty.

The Japanese forward was spotted by Reddit user u/rithsv unleashing a perfectly timed cross for Junya Ito and the Genk winger couldn’t miss.

Our No.18 displayed great pace to get behind the Vietnamese defence and perfect patience and weight of pass.

Japan won the game 1-0 and so the assist was vital in the Asian qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup.

You can watch the Minamino assist and goal courtesy of Reddit user u/rithsv:

