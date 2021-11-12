(Video) ‘This could be interesting’ – Thanks to Gerald Sinstadt as broadcasting legend passes away aged 91

Gerald Sinstadt, the former BBC and ITV football commentator, has passed away aged 91 and this is our thanks to his work.

He was best known for his work on Granada TV for the North-West in the 1970s and 1980s and his voice became synonymous with some of the most iconic Liverpool moments of this period.

The Folkestone-born broadcaster was also one of the very first to highlight racist abuse from the stands, acting very much as a trailblazer for the progression that has come since the heydays of his career.

Perhaps he’s best known though for ITV’s ‘Kick Off’ which he commentated on for over a decade before moving to Match of the Day.

For our fans though, perhaps the most memorable goal that he provided the words for was in 1977 against Saint-Etienne.

As the club tweeted: ‘Rest in peace, Gerald Sinstadt. Your commentaries will forever echo at Anfield.’

You can watch the famous Sinstadt commentary on David Fairclough’s 1977 Saint-Etienne goal, courtesy of Liverpool’s Twitter account:

Rest in peace, Gerald Sinstadt. Your commentaries will forever echo at Anfield. pic.twitter.com/0dtEJvwzfe — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 11, 2021