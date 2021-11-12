(Video) Virgil van Dijk sings ‘Happy Birthday’ to Gini Wijnaldum in Holland training alongside the rest of the national team

Gini Wijnaldum was celebrating his 31st birthday with the Holland squad yesterday and Virgil van Dijk was amongst those signing Happy Birthday to the PSG man.

Our former No.5 was much-loved at Anfield and many have seen his absence from the squad as a key reason for the defeat against West Ham.

Whether or not that is true, he will continue to be missed as he was a great player for the Reds.

It’s good to see him and our No.4 happy as the national team joined in a Liverpool training ground-esque sing-song.

We hope he had a great day and wish him a healthy and happy year ahead.

You can watch the full video courtesy of the Holland National Team’s Twitter account: