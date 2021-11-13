Agbonlahor explains why Liverpool need to rest £58.5m first-XI player

Gabby Agbonlahor has suggested that Liverpool could do with handing a rest to Andy Robertson, with Kostas Tsimiks a fine temporary replacement whilst the former recharges his batteries.

The Greek international has excelled in contrast to his Reds teammate, with the former Hull City star appearing somewhat beleaguered of late.

“I wouldn’t drop Robertson,” the former Aston Villa hitman told Football Insider.

“He’s got major credit in the bank, he’s been outstanding for that football club.

“Sometimes, it’s squad rotation. If you see somebody is having a hard time, like Robertson, then maybe you can bring in Tsimikas. It doesn’t have to be dropped, he can just be rested.

“I’ve got no problem with Robertson having a game off and a little breather because Tsimikas can do a job as well.”

Having had virtually no rest since the start of the last campaign, it’s little wonder why the Glaswegian hasn’t quite been his absolutely brilliant self in recent games.

READ MORE: (Photo) Firmino sends ex-Red Gini Wijnaldum heartfelt message over Instagram

The problem we had last season was that we didn’t have reliable backup around in order to enable Robertson (valued at £58.5m, according to Transfermarkt) to get the rest he so dearly needed – a situation exacerbated by our defensive crisis in the heart of the backline.

This time around, however, with Tsimikas stepping up remarkably when called upon, it would be more than ideal to adopt Agbonlahor’s advice and rotate our options in the left-back spot.

With a long season still ahead, we need to be careful to ensure that the Scotland skipper isn’t entirely overworked.

#Ep22 of The Red Nets Podcast: Opinions differ over Gerrard’s move to Villa, Romano’s weighed in on a potential January move for Liverpool… and more!