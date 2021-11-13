‘Football without fans is not football’ – Alisson Becker praises Anfield’s 12th man

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker has expressed his joy at playing in full stadiums again this season and stressed how much fans ‘help’ the team perform to the levels we have seen in recent seasons.

The Brazilian was speaking to the club’s official magazine (via the club’s website) and said: “It is amazing – I think football without fans is not football. The feeling you have to have your supporters with you on the pitch is fantastic, to have them on our side.

“They can be an extra player on the pitch for us and also they help us with the way we play, pushing us forward and giving that extra energy for us in the game when it’s needed. I’m really happy to have them back.”

When Jurgen Klopp’s men were crowned Premier League champions at the end of the 2019/20 season, matches were still being played in empty stadiums.

Now that full crowds have returned, our No.1 insists that the side will not be content with just one piece of silverware this term.

“Of course we want to win all the tournaments that we play in. We want to win the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup – all the tournaments that it is possible for us to play in,” Alisson added. “This should be the goal and the target for everybody for a team like us. But we have to take it game by game and we must be focused on our jobs to do 100 per cent what we have to do.”

The former Roma man received some criticism recently following his performance in the defeat to West Ham last time out.

The 29-year-old was shrugged aside far too easily from a corner for the Hammers’ opening goal and then should’ve done better as Pablo Fornals’ effort squirmed under him to put the hosts 2-1 in front.

It is fair to say that much of our recent success is owed to Alisson and it’s great to see he appreciates the support we show him.

Despite his recent performance, we are lucky to have one of the world’s best goalkeepers playing for us and showing his hunger for more silverware whilst at the club.