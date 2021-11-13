(Image) James Milner takes to Instagram to provide injury update

James Milner has taken to his personal Instagram account to provide fans with an injury update as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury.

The 35-year-old has been absent since limping off during the first half of Liverpool’s 5-0 win at Old Trafford in October.

He uploaded a video of himself in the gym completing some exercises alongside the caption ‘Another step closer 💪‘.

In a press conference prior to last month’s Carabao Cup tie against Preston North End, assistant manager Pep Lijnders joked that our No.7 should be referred to as Klopp’s right-hand man considering the impact he has on the squad – even when he is unavailable for selection.

This led to speculation that the former England international will remain at Anfield as a coach once his playing days are over.

Considering he is a perfect role model for our younger players and is someone that gives 110% every game, it wouldn’t be a bad idea to keep him on Merseyside when he hangs up his boots.

Below is an image of the Yorkshireman continuing his road to recovery, courtesy of his Instagram account: @jamesmilnerofficial

Milner

