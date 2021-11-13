Key Arsenal midfielder still ‘getting treatment’ at club ahead of Liverpool tie; Gunners have lost 75% of PL fixtures without him

Arsenal are sweating over the fitness of key man Thomas Partey ahead of their upcoming league meeting with Liverpool, with the Ghanian still receiving treatment at the club.

This comes from Goal reporter, Charles Watts, who posted the update on the former Atletico Madrid star on Twitter.

Looking highly unlikely Partey will be involved for Ghana against South Africa on Sunday. Ghana were hoping he might be able to fly out today to link up with the squad, but he’s still at Arsenal getting treatment. Arsenal still hopeful he could be fit for Liverpool next weekend. — Charles Watts (@charles_watts) November 12, 2021

It’s not a loss Mikel Arteta will be particularly enthused about – especially considering the club’s worrying record on the pitch in the English top-flight without him, having lost three out of four fixtures in which the 28-year-old didn’t play a role.

As far as we at the Empire of the Kop are concerned, we always want to see the best players involved on the pitch where possible.

The Gunners certainly won’t be alone as far as midfield injury worries go, with us having own injury concerns in the middle of the park to contend with, which will have hopefully softened beyond the international break.

We’ll be wishing Partey a speedy recovery regardless as we look ahead to a potentially tasty meeting with Arteta’s in-form outfit.

