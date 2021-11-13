Liverpool star described as England’s Kevin De Bruyne by chief sports writer after 5-0 Albania thrashing

Following a solid performance for Gareth Southgate’s England outfit at the end of the week, the Mirror’s chief sports writer, Andy Dunn, lavished Jordan Henderson with praise, comparing the midfielder to Man City ace, Kevin De Bruyne.

The Liverpool skipper has been something of an underappreciated figure during his time at Anfield with his importance becoming clearer locally under Jurgen Klopp’s tutelage though remaining somewhat hazy as far as supporters outside of Merseyside are concerned.

“The give, go and dinked cross to plate up a routine ­conversion for Harry Kane, and then the give, go and finish for England’s third of this rout,” the journalist wrote for the Mirror.

“Not content with leading his club with utmost distinction, not content with representing his country with immense pride and diligence over so many years.

“Not content with becoming one of the Premier League playing ranks’ most ­distinguished statesmen, not ­content with being an all-round good sort, Jordan ­Henderson has decided to ­become Kevin De Bruyne.

“He turns 32 next June but is still having to prove that he is more than just an engine. He is still having to convince some that there is more to his game than leadership.”

The former Sunderland man added to his first Wembley goal for the Three Lions with a superb assist for Harry Kane in a 5-0 rout of Albania.

Given all that Henderson has accomplished at club level, it’s a shame to see how undervalued he generally is by neutrals.

To the credit of commentators, the 31-year-old does tend to get a bit more coverage and praise, however, he can be limited to descriptions that prioritise his motivational abilities in the dressing room as an experienced head.

As Dunn has rightly noted in his piece – the No.14 is much, much more than that, and we couldn’t be happier to have him at the club until 2025.

