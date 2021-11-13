Liverpool will make Barcelona’s life difficult over reported Thiago Alcantara interest; Spaniard key to Xavi’s style of play – AS

Liverpool will make things difficult for Barcelona in their bid to recapture Thiago Alcantara following reports of the Catalan-based outfit’s interest in the 30-year-old.

This comes from Spanish outlet AS, with the publication reporting that the former Bayern Munich star would be a key piece to the puzzle when it comes to Xavi’s ideal style of football he wishes to implement at the Camp Nou.

The midfielder is contracted at Anfield until the summer of 2024, which will certainly complicate any attempts to take the player off of Jurgen Klopp’s hands.

READ MORE: Key Arsenal midfielder still ‘getting treatment’ at club ahead of Liverpool tie; Gunners have lost 75% of PL fixtures without him

Despite his injury struggles during his time in Merseyside, there’s no indication from the club as things stand that we’re prepared to cut short Thiago’s time with Liverpool.

Certainly, we’ve seen more than enough in the way of glimpses of the player’s ability and the class he can bring to the middle of the park when fit and firing.

With three years remaining on his current terms, we’ve yet to truly see the full extent of what the ex-Blaugrana can offer in the famous red shirt and we’d be disappointed to see the No.6 make an unnecessarily early exit.

#Ep22 of The Red Nets Podcast: Opinions differ over Gerrard’s move to Villa, Romano’s weighed in on a potential January move for Liverpool… and more!