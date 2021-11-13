Liverpool’s near-£200m FFP wiggle room gap over Man City will astonish fans as Reds free to spend big if they need to

Research by Kieran Maguire, a lecturer in football finance at University of Liverpool, has found that Liverpool may be allowed to have a net spend of over £270m before they run the risk of any financial fair play punishment from FIFA.

The analysis, produced for the Daily Mail (as noted in a tweet from @pokeefe1 below), sees Tottenham lead the way with £400m ‘FFP wiggle room’ followed by the Reds (£273m) and Manchester United (£243m).

Much has been made in recent years of Liverpool’s tendency to adopt an ‘earn before we spend’ transfer policy with the sales of both Luis Suarez and Phillippe Coutinho resulting in funds being available to purchase players like Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker.

Although Fenway Sports Group, the current owners of the Anfield side, have done a lot of good since they arrived in 2010, they are constantly criticised by fans for their stringent transfer policy and unwillingness to provide Jurgen Klopp with serious funds like all other major European clubs.

Research by @KieranMaguire has revealed Tottenham could spend £400 million and still not fall foul of FIFA’s financial fair play 🤯 pic.twitter.com/o3fIxzAoAd — Paul O Keefe (@pokeefe1) November 12, 2021

The findings will come as good news for Kopites when you consider that Mo Salah and Sadio Mane are unavailable throughout January as a result of their participation in the African Cup of Nations, meaning that some much needed attacking reinforcements are required if Klopp’s men are to continue their push for another Premier League title.

Just because we can afford to spend doesn’t necessarily mean that we will, though, with us only tending to bring players on board that suit our style of play and genuinely improve us as a team.

With our sporting director, Michael Edwards, leaving us in the summer, his predecessor Julian Ward will be tasked with the job of spending wisely to ensure we remain one of Europe’s strongest sides.