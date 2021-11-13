Liverpool’s post-festive fixture list may relieve Klopp as German handed helping hand in typically difficult period

Historically, Jurgen Klopp has struggled during the month of January.

With the hectic festive period usually taking its toll on players as the new year begins, Liverpool have won just 19 of the 44 games played in January under the German boss as per The Athletic.

In contrast, Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City have won an impressive 32 of the 39 games they’ve played in the first 31 days of the year.

The fact that the Reds will be without Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita as they head to Cameroon for the Africa Cup of Nations certainly doesn’t help Klopp in his pursuit for another league title; it appears his side may struggle again in two months’ time as a result of not being able to call on his two main goal threats.

This year may be slightly different for the Anfield side, however.

The current league schedule has Klopp’s men down to play just three times – travelling to Chelsea and Crystal Palace either side of a home clash with Brentford.

Although there are no easy games in the Premier League, on paper, the fixtures certainly could’ve been worse for us.

The trip to Stamford Bridge aside, we should have enough to defeat both Palace and Thomas Frank’s Premier League new boys without our star men.

In the past, it has been proven that a good start to the year is imperative – in the 2019/20 season that saw us win our 19th league title, we won all five of our league fixtures.

A repeat of that January success would be nice in the new year, and maybe some attacking reinforcements during the transfer window can help us whilst Mo and Sadio are on international duty.

