Merson makes bold Gerrard claim if Klopp ‘decides to walk away’

Paul Merson believes that Steven Gerrard could find himself in the Anfield hot-seat by next year and has claimed that ‘stranger things have happened’ in the past.

The former Liverpool skipper was announced as the new Aston Villa manager on Friday and signed a deal that will keep him at the club until the summer of 2025 – with Jurgen Klopp’s current Anfield contract set to expire just 12 months earlier.

“Aston Villa is a stepping stone to Liverpool for Steven Gerrard. If things go his way he could even be at Anfield this time next year. Stranger things have happened,” he said in his column for the Daily Star (via Liverpool Echo).

“Sitting here today you would you think he’s got no chance of being Liverpool manager next season. But things change quickly in football. If you’d said to me this time last year that Dean Smith would be out of a job I’d have said no chance.

“It’s all about timing. If Liverpool start next season badly or Jurgen Klopp wakes up one morning and decides to walk away, who else are they going to go for?”

With the Villans somewhat struggling for form this season, our former No.8 arrives at Villa Park looking to end the club’s run of five straight Premier League defeats.

Despite their poor form, however, the sacking of Dean Smith came as a surprise to many, as did Gerrard’s decision to head to the Black Country.

The 41-year-old was impressing at the Ibrox and had regained the Gers’ dominance over Scottish football from Glasgow rivals Celtic and prevented the Hoops from winning their 10th straight league title last season.

We certainly can’t see our former skipper returning to Merseyside whilst the Normal One is still in charge.

A few successful seasons at Villa Park where he will gain vital experience will do Stevie the world of good and will set him in good stead for when the time comes to continue his Anfield legacy.