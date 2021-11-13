(Photo) Firmino sends ex-Red Gini Wijnaldum heartfelt message over Instagram

Bobby Firmino shared a heartfelt message to his former Liverpool teammate, Gini Wijnaldum, on Instagram for his birthday.

The ex-No.5 was a highly-valued member of the Reds squad during his time at Anfield, with the club genuinely missing his durability on the pitch amidst a mini-injury crisis in the middle of the park.

Beyond that, the Dutch international was a beloved part of the dressing room in Merseyside and, as ever, we at the EOTK wish him nothing but the best for the remainder of his playing career.

You can catch the image below, courtesy of Bobby Firmino’s Instagram account:

