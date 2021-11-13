Pundit labels Trent ‘fantastic’ but explains why he didn’t start for England

Ian Wright has labelled Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold as ‘fantastic’ but believes Reece James is keeping him out of the England team.

Speaking after England’s 5-0 defeat of Albania at Wembley on Friday night, the former Arsenal man said on ITV Sport (via Liverpool Echo): “He [James] is keeping someone like Trent Alexander-Arnold out, who is a fantastic player himself. He’s got everything. His delivery is amazing, his closing down.

“He’s got the ability and strength to progress the ball, he’s so combative. He’s a super player.”

The Chelsea fullback played 80 minutes on the right hand side of a five-man defence and assisted Harry Maguire for the Three Lions’ opening goal.

The 21-year-old, who has four Premier League goals to his name this season, including two stunning strikes in a recent victory over Newcastle, has been in great form for his club this term and is one of the main reasons behind why Thomas Tuchel’s side are three points clear at the top of the league.

In an attempt to try and accommodate both James and Trent into the starting-XI, England manager Gareth Southgate did opt to play our No.66 in midfield against Andorra back in September, very much to the bemusement of Jurgen Klopp.

At the time, the former Mainz head coach questioned why the Three Lions boss would want to play ‘the best right back in the world’ in midfield.

TAA has performed consistently for the Reds this season and scored a stunning free-kick against West Ham prior to the international break.

Of course, it would be nice to see him playing for the national team but maybe a rest for the ‘scouser in our team’ will do him the world of good heading into the busy festive period.