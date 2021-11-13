(Video) Elliott back jogging in AXA training centre as midfielder continues positive trajectory in injury recovery efforts

Harvey Elliott has shared another update on his injury recovery efforts, with the clip in question showing the midfielder returning to light jogging on a treadmill at the club’s AXA training centre.

With a return date predicted beyond the turn of the year, it’s another positive step forward for the highly-rated teenager.

We’re hopeful that we can see the teenager get a good run of games in when he’s back and fully available for selection once again, though we certainly wouldn’t want to see the former Fulham Academy graduate rushed back to first-team action before he’s ready.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Harvey Elliott’s Instagram (via @estoesanfield_):

📹 Cada video de Harvey Elliott, es una paso más de alegría para todos. Que poco queda niño maravilla. [ig] pic.twitter.com/zl5alhdwkq — EstoEsAnfield ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ (19🏆) (@estoesanfield_) November 13, 2021