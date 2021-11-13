(Video) Henderson assists Kane’s first goal in brilliant passing move before scoring England’s third with cheeky dink

Jordan Henderson enjoyed something a productive evening against Albania, setting up a goal and scoring one himself in a five-goal rout of Edoardo Reja’s men.

The Liverpool skipper helped keep a move alive, retrieving possession after Reece James lost the ball high up the pitch, before engaging in a quick one-two to free himself up to supply a lofted ball for the first of Harry Kane’s hat-trick efforts.

The 31-year-old was far from finished with the tie, of course, dragging defender and ‘keeper to the left of goal before dinking an effort into a wide open net at the opposite side.

You can catch the clips below, courtesy of ITV:

Jordan Henderson take a bow 👏 Liverpool's skipper gets @England's third on the night and all before the half hour mark 🤯#ITVFootball pic.twitter.com/SOziSM8ZOf — ITV Football (@itvfootball) November 12, 2021

