(Video) Liverpool-linked attacker on 18 goal contributions hits absolutely outrageous backheel volley in national team training

Kylian Mbappe’s ability was on show once again during a training session with the French national team as the PSG man executed a rather unique shot on goal.

Getting on the end of a delivery into the 18-yard-box, the world-class attacker – who has registered 18 goal contributions domestically this season – swivelled and struck his effort with the back of his foot, completely confounding the man between the sticks.

READ MORE: Liverpool star described as England’s Kevin De Bruyne by chief sports writer after 5-0 Albania thrashing

Despite having enjoyed some links to Merseyside, we can’t see the 22-year-old ending up anywhere but in Madrid should his contract not be renewed with the Ligue 1-based outfit this term.

Having said that, getting Mo Salah’s contract sorted at Liverpool must be considered a matter of urgency, otherwise a Mbappe-esque talent will be the calibre of player required to come close to filling the Egyptian international’s boots at Anfield in future.

Regardless of the No.11’s age, however, we can see the Egyptian King enjoying a long and successful career beyond the expiration date of his current contract – we want to see that future in Liverpool.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @GFFN:

Kylian 🧐😍 pic.twitter.com/692oRqg1kn — Get French Football News (@GFFN) November 13, 2021

#Ep22 of The Red Nets Podcast: Opinions differ over Gerrard’s move to Villa, Romano’s weighed in on a potential January move for Liverpool… and more!