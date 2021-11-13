(Video) Mo Salah embraces pitch invader in middle of Egypt’s 2-2 draw with Angola

The adoration fans feel for Liverpool’s No.11, Mo Salah, clearly spreads far beyond the borders of Merseyside and Egypt, as two Angolan fans had to be escorted off the field of play following their on-pitch interaction with the 29-year-old.

The pitch invaders gave the former Roma hitman a quick embrace before stewards guided them back to the stands during the national side’s 2-2 draw with the Pharoahs.

It’s nice to see just how beloved our attacker is across the globe and we truly feel fortunate to witness his brilliance on a weekly basis in the famous red shirt.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of On Time Sports:

