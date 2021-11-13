(Video) Mo Salah’s exquisite outside of the boot assist in Egypt tie will have Liverpool fans applauding

Mo Salah supplied two more assists on international duty to continue the rich vein of form he’s experiencing both domestically and abroad.

The Pharaohs guaranteed passage to the African World Cup play-offs following a 2-2 draw against Angola gained after being two goals down.

The Egyptian King supplied one particularly remarkable piece of genius with an outside of the boot pass inside the 18-yard-box somehow squeezing past two players before finding its intended target.

With us set to face Arsenal later this month, we can only hope that the No.11 can keep up his positive showing during the international break and get Liverpool back to winning ways.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of On Time Sports:

What an assist from Mohamed Salah pic.twitter.com/ExeczYuLI5 — Samue (@SamueILFC) November 12, 2021

