(Video) More discord for Manchester United as Roy Keane slams ’embarrassing’ Maguire’s England celebration

Harry Maguire was accused of ’embarrassing’ behaviour during England’s 5-0 thrashing of Albania in their World Cup qualifier.

Manchester United legend, Roy Keane, utterly ripped into the centre-half’s celebration for his opening goal during the international break, labelling the former Leicester City ace ‘a disgrace’ for his recent poor run of form at club level.

Meanwhile, Jordan Henderson got on the scoresheet and assisted the first of skipper Harry Kane’s hat-trick efforts in a positive international performance.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of ITV:

"That's embarrassing, he's been a disgrace the last few months for Man Utd." Roy Keane was not impressed over Harry Maguire's celebration after his goal earlier tonight#ITVFootball pic.twitter.com/mMXfpZkyCT — ITV Football (@itvfootball) November 12, 2021