Henderson removed from England squad for injury assessment ahead of next week’s game against Arsenal

Jordan Henderson has been sent home from the England squad so that his injury can be assessed by Liverpool’s club doctors.

Sky Sports have reported that he has been removed from the squad with Raheem Sterling and Jack Grealish as all three have their injuries analysed by their own clubs.

The positive news is that the report suggests: ‘The injuries to Henderson and Grealish are not believed to be major, with the decision to send them back to their clubs a precautionary one‘.

Seeing as England have already qualified for the World Cup, Gareth Southgate will be using the next match as an opportunity for squad rotation.

Our skipper is a very experienced member of his national squad and so hopefully this break is in the best interest of the player and our team and he should still be fit for the Arsenal game.

This will still come as worrying news though as our midfield options are already depleted and we will need our No.14 for the next few fixtures.

Let’s hope it’s nothing serious.

