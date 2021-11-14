(Image) Andy Robertson becomes latest to join the NFT craze as he reveals his own merchandise in Instagram post

Andy Robertson took to Instagram to announce the release of his own limited edition collectibles.

The Scottish captain confirmed a pre-sale of the NFT digital collectibles where 200 cards will be on sale to commemorate some of the best moments of his career.

NFTs have been gathering more attention and interest, they are essentially unique online items – so instead of a physical collectible card, these will be online but still as rare and unique as an ordinary trading card.

He moves to be one of our first players to dabble into NFTs and it may become the trading card of the future which will see the whole squad move to have their likeness presented online.

It’s an interesting sign of the times and illustrates the ever changing world of football, online currency and collectible items.

You can view the full story of our No.26 on his Instagram, here is a still of one of them now:

