(Image) Jordan Henderson’s inspirational ‘trust your power’ Instagram message following late-night Netflix session

Jordan Henderson took to his Instagram story last night to share the message within his latest Netflix watch whilst he is away on England duty.

Watching ‘Colin in Black & White‘, our captain was clearly inspired by the message behind the dramatic series that is narrated by the former american football star Colin Kaepernick.

Sharing the story of his former years, the now activist for civil rights recounts his childhood of growing up and the events that lead him to become an activist today.

Always someone who is proud to stand in the face of racism and stand up for the people without a voice, our No.14 was obviously also passionate about watching the series and was completed to share an image on his social media.

The 31-year-old shared a clip from an episode with the message ‘trust your power‘ written as the clip then displayed the message ‘To the underestimated, the overlooked and the outcast, trust your power‘.

He truly is an inspirational man as he never fails to use his platform in a way to spread the correct message and morals to the millions of followers around the world.

We are lucky to have him as our skipper.

Here’s a still from the video he shared on Instagram:

