Jurgen Klopp is a ‘massive fan of hurling’ reveals Irish manager after long chat with the Liverpool manager

Jurgen Klopp is certainly a football obsessive but he does have time for other sports, as it has been revealed.

RTÉ have reported how John Meyler, the former Cork senior hurling manager and father of former Hull City midfielder and Liverpool supporter David Meyler, met our boss and spoke about the sport.

In the book titled Meyler: A Family Memoir, it has been revealed that the hurling coach was given the opportunity to assist the German during a legends game against Celtic.

The pair met in the hotel the night before and were equally as obsessed with asking questions to the other about their respective sport.

The former Irish football international was discussing the meeting of his Dad and our gaffer when he said: ‘[Klopp is] a massive fan of hurling, the speed of hurling and all of that.

‘There’s one difference between you and me as a manager… I’ve to make do with the 35 Cork hurlers I have on the panel. You’ve only one Liverpool player on your panel, Trent Alexander-Arnold, who’s from Liverpool.

‘If you want a centre-forward, you can spend €50m and buy somebody, I can’t do that.

‘(Klopp) was fascinated by that and the stats and all the psychology side of it and the training‘.

One of the main reasons we all love our manager is because he is so humble and down-to-earth, the image of him in a hotel bar being fascinated by a different sport and way of coaching is not a surprising one.

It’s testament to his standing on the world stage that even a hurling manager is excited to meet him.

How much would you pay for an evening with the boss over a few pints?

