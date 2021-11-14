Kenny Dalglish on why Rangers supporters ‘have every right to be disappointed and hurt’ with Steven Gerrard’s premature exit

Sir Kenny Dalglish has given his thoughts on the feelings coming out of Scotland towards Steven Gerrard after his departure.

Writing for the Sunday Post, King Kenny discussed what the Rangers board need to do now and why he understands the angst toward the current Aston Villa coach.

Our former manager said: ‘They have every right to be disappointed and hurt.

‘They feel let down and betrayed, and the range of emotions we’ve witnessed on social media are fully understandable.

‘Many of them are still feeling very raw, and I can see why they are feeling dejected.

‘One reason is the timing of Steven’s departure. He has left in mid-season, with a League Cup semi-final with Hibs and a huge Europa League tie against Sparta Prague on the horizon‘.

The full article is an interesting take on the current situation from a man fully aware of the focus of moving around managerial jobs in Scotland and England.

There’s no doubting that there will be a sour taste in the mouth of the Gers supporters and leaving mid-season is always a tough one to take for the fans.

We all wish our former No.8 the best of luck and that he will be in the home dugout one day, due to the success of his new role.

