Liverpool could move for Hwang Hee-chan if Wolves don’t sort a permanent deal with RB Leipzig in January

Wolves’ forward Hwang Hee-chan has been linked with a move to Liverpool if a permanent deal can’t be sorted with his parent club.

The Mirror has reported that Jurgen Klopp could face competition from Manchester City who are also interested in the South Korean.

The No.26 has four goals in his first eight Premier League games and has certainly impressed many within the league and now the Wolverhampton side are debating moving quickly to secure his signature.

It has been reported that there is an agreement in place for a permanent deal at the end of the season but Bruno Lage may try and tie up a deal ASAP as the league’s top sides start sniffing.

Should Pep Guardiola and our German boss make a move, they could lure the RB Leipzig man and convince him not to make a deal with the Midlands club.

He would add further depth to the attacking line and it would only be a positive addition, if there were to be three teams in a bidding war though, this could lead to an inflated price and reduce our interest.

Do you think he’d be a decent addition to the squad, if the price was right, or is it too early to make a proper judgement?

