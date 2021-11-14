Sell-on clause boost if Ryan Kent follows Steven Gerrard from Rangers to Aston Villa in latest transfer rumour

Transfer rumours have already begun for Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa and signing Ryan Kent would result in a financial boost for Liverpool.

The Daily Mail have reported that our former captain could be looking to raid his former club and one of his main targets would be another former Red, who was signed from Jurgen Klopp’s side in 2019.

It is expected that the new gaffer will be handed a large war chest in the hopes of keeping the team in claret and blue in the Premier League.

Another example of some good transfer dealings from our club, and the soon-departing Michael Edwards, is that there is a sell-on clause in place should the 25-year-old winger join another team.

There is said to be 20% of the fee heading to Anfield wherever the Scottish 2019 young play of the year decides to move to next.

Despite interest from Leeds United, it would be more likely that the Oldham-born attacker would like a reunion with his old boss and the lure of English football could be enough for a January move.

If it does happen, let’s hope there’s a big fee involved!

