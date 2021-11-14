(Video) Highlights of Virgil van Dijk’s defending for Holland’s two conceded goals relinquish blame on him for poor result

Virgil van Dijk was furious after his side threw away a two goal lead and wasted the chance to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar.

His role in both conceded goals was shared online as some supporters suggested he was at fault for the team’s capitulation in the final 10 minutes.

When watching them back; it is hard to find much blame for the captains role in the disappointing draw, especially in the second goal.

The first sees him rush out to close down the Montenegro attacker but there are several other opportunities for the rest of the defence to stop the goal.

Due to his and our status, it’s easy for critics to jump on his back for any goal he concedes but we’ll continue to stand by our man.

Three points in the week and he’ll lead his team to the World Cup.

You can watch the highlights via beIN Sports (via @__DavidLFC):

As if people are actually blaming Van Dijk for this? 😭 pic.twitter.com/vTN30n7KRZ — 𝐃𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐝. (@__DavidLFC) November 13, 2021

