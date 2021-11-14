(Video) Neco Williams scores in impressive performance for Wales who dominate Belarus in World Cup qualifier

Neco Williams was on fine form last night as he featured heavily in a massive Wales win.

The young right-back impressed many supporters with his energetic performance that was capped off with a goal.

It’s fair to say that the ‘keeper for Belarus could have done much better but the young Welshman won’t be complaining as he scored his second goal on what was Gareth Bales’ 100th international cap.

READ MORE: Steven Gerrard isn’t the only Liverpool connection heading to Villa, a look at the other ex-Reds following him to Birmingham

It was the Real Madrid winger who supplied the assist for the 20-year-old, his right foot effort looked a little tame but found it’s way home.

He looks to be taking more attacking opportunities of late and could be a more attacking option for our squad moving forward.

Let’s hope he can start scoring some for Jurgen Klopp’s team, when he’s next given the chance.

You can watch the goal below, courtesy of Sky Sports:

"He's sneaked it in!" 👻 Neco Williams catches Chernik off guard and the #LFC full-back doubles Wales' lead! 🎯 pic.twitter.com/25TdvF2SF2 — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) November 13, 2021

EOTK Insider Opinion: Liverpool won’t go for Dembele for one BIG reason Klopp and co. have hammered home