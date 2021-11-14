(Video) ‘Ooooh handsome!’ – Brazil supporters have complementary chant for Alisson whilst he stars on international duty

Alisson Becker stared for Brazil this week as he made his 50th appearance against Colombia.

Reddit user u/rdfporcazzo shared a video of the fans behind our No.1’s goal as they sung ‘Ooooh lindo!’ which roughly translates to ‘Oooh handsome!’, in anticipation of his goal kick.

This is something that is far from the abuse that normally occurs behind English goal mouths and certainly makes for comical viewing in comparison to what most are used to.

It’s nice to see that there is a lot of positivity for our ‘keeper whilst he is with his national side.

He chose to vent his emotions with a cryptic Instagram post after the game but he would have had a wry smirk as this compliment was sung to him.

Clean sheet, 50 games and an ego boost – not a bad day in work!

Here’s the full video from Reddit where you can hear the chant in its full glory:

