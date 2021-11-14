Virgil van Dijk ‘angry’ with Holland performance after they lose a 2-0 lead and fail to qualify for the World Cup

Virgil van Dijk featured as his Holland side threw away a two goal lead meaning their qualification for the World Cup is put on hold as they now need a point against Norway on Tuesday to qualify.

Being the captain of the national side, our No.4 took to the Dutch media to field any questions after the disappointing result and spoke to NOS (via archysport).

The 30-year-old defender spoke honestly at how angry he was with the team’s performance after they threw away a lead on a night when a win was a must.

Our former Southampton man said: “Of course I am angry, we should have secured qualifying here today.

“I don’t know what to say, it’s unbelievable, I am speechless for a moment. It’s just outrageous how we played the second half.

“We all wanted to have the ball, we wanted to play football, we wanted to attack, we wanted to score, but you also have to make sure you think defensively.

“There was space on the counter if we didn’t have the organization, this is just awful. What was the problem? Maybe it was laziness.

“We have said to each other beforehand: ‘If it has to be ugly, it has to be ugly.’ We should have done that today.”

The big man certainly expressed his feelings in the interview and was clearly furious with Louis van Gaal’s team and their performance for throwing the game away.

Blaming laziness, no one thinking defensively and an inability to win ugly and see the game out is a clear indication of his feelings.

Coming off the West Ham result with ourselves, he hasn’t had the best few weeks of football and the obvious frustration is coming to the fore at the moment.

Netherlands will still be big favourites to qualify but with Norway needing a win and no fans being present in the stadium, it certainly won’t be an easy game.

Fingers crossed for the Dutch captain that he can get them over the line and return to Merseyside on a high, not as angry as he seemed last night.

