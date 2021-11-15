Ex-Red Stephen Darby shares news of £50 million investment into motor neurone disease research after successful petition

Stephen Darby was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in 2018 and has been on a one man mission to raise awareness for the illness since then.

Working with the MND Association, the former Liverpool defender has been trying to collect as many petitions as possible so that more money can be put towards research and possible prevention of the degenerative disease.

He has been nothing but an inspiration since the diagnosis, rather than stepping away from the limelight, he has been as loud and public as he can to help others in the future.

READ MORE: (Image) Carragher, Rod Stewart, Calvert-Lewin and other celebs raise £250,000 at Football for Change charity event

The sad truth is that this work will more than likely not positively affect his health but he is willing to give his time and energy to helping people he has never met.

Our club was on hand to help with a friendly match against Bradford in 2018 for the Maghull-born former player in which James Milner was a big advocate.

This latest news though is that the Government has agreed to commit £50 million to fund specific research for motor neurone disease and the MND Association were very proud to tweet about it:

BREAKING 🥳 WE DID IT! The @GOVUK has now agreed to commit £50 million to fund specific research in to motor neurone disease in response to our #United2EndMND campaign. It's made the front page of Sunday's @Daily_Express, which has supported our fight 🔬 https://t.co/Za7gHhWNKp pic.twitter.com/IwXUyF5qDJ — MND Association (@mndassoc) November 13, 2021

It’s not just the ex-Red but a whole team of people who have made this happen, nevertheless it’s inspirational that a Scouser and former player has managed to do this.

We send all the best wishes to the future to an amazing group of people and fingers crossed that this investment finds a cure to this terrible disease.