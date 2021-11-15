(Image) Carragher, Rod Stewart, Calvert-Lewin and other celebs raise £250,000 at Football for Change charity event

Jamie Carragher is a huge advocate for local charities and his 23 Foundation supports a lot of people across Merseyside.
This weekend, in support in another charity he supports, Football for Change held an event that saw a lot of famous faces raise a lot of money.
The charity in question is supported by Scousers Trent Alexander-Arnold, Conor Coady and our former No.23 and they will all be delighted with the £250,000 that was raised.
It really was a who’s who of football and celebrity culture as people such as Rod Stewart, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Sammy Lee, Carol Vorderman, Jim White, Pixie Lott and Russell Howard were amongst other famous guests.
The evening was hosted in the Titanic Hotel within the city and it’s a great show of the pull that our former defender has and his passion for helping people in need.
It looks like a great night and hopefully Empire of the Kop get an invite to the next one!
Jamie Carragher shared some images of the night on his social media:
Great charity event @FTBLforChange last night. Over £250,000 raised which will go to a great cause. Thank you to all involved! @rodstewart @CalvertLewin14 @danielhughespr @AlexCroftOnline @RusselHoward69 @JimWhite pic.twitter.com/ZDNrmGdDit
— Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) November 14, 2021
