(Video) Funeral held for cardboard cutout of Steven Gerrard by Rangers fans in bizarre video shared online

Some Rangers fans have taken the news of Steven Gerrard’s departure a little worse than others.

For example, one group of fans have had their video shared online (mainly by Celtic supporters) as they held a ‘funeral’ for a cardboard cutout of the new Aston Villa boss.

Our former captain is lead out of what appears to be a back garden bar by a female wearing a blue scarf, four males then carry the likeness of our former captain on their shoulders, like a coffin at a funeral.

When they are in the garden they lower the ‘body’ before proceeding to jump and stamp on it whilst laughing.

This can certainly be filed under ‘that’s a bit weird’ and it’s not something you see every day.

Their frustration is understandable but the actions of these fans is odd to say the least and certainly needs to be seen to be believed.

You can watch the video here, courtesy of @TriviaTim:

How are there actually people like this? 😂😂😂 No words pic.twitter.com/OMzSB02vzz — Tim Trivia (@TriviaTim) November 13, 2021

