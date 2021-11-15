(Video) ‘It is what it is’ – Watch Steven Gerrard’s thoughts on his return to Anfield with Aston Villa in December

Steven Gerrard’s return to Anfield is already circled on everyone’s calendars and in his first Aston Villa interview, the game was mentioned.

It’s crazy that even his new club have asked him about the game that will no doubt be a huge one for him and all the supporters present.

He gave a wry smile before answering what the game will mean to him.

The 41-year-old said: “I don’t think me or anyone else will be able to control the noise, for me that’s not important.

“What’s important is the chance to go to Anfield and win and try and take maximum points which is the attitude and the mentality we will have going into every game.

“It is what it is, I want to win every game that I play in and now my priority and focus and everything I will give on a daily basis will be for Aston Villa.

“One thing I can guarantee the supporters and the players and all the staff here is that when I commit to something, I’m all in”.

It won’t come as a surprise that our former captain will want to win the game in December and no one should or would expect anything different.

Nevertheless, it will be a strange one watching him compete against Jurgen Klopp and potentially celebrate if his side scores or wins.

It’s still a while off yet but the hype for this game will be huge.

You can watch the full interview courtesy of Aston Villa by clicking here and his chat about Liverpool comes toward the end of the ninth minute.

