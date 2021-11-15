(Video) Steven Gerrard assist for John Arne Riise revisted and his 2002 outside-of-the-boot pass in unbelievable

Steven Gerrard has been in quite a few headlines of late but maybe it’s time to appreciate some his playing days for us.

There’s been a certain assist at Highbury in 2002 that has been circling online where his outside-of-the-foot pass is measured to perfection.

The ball is put on a plate for John Arne Riise who finishes emphatically before unleashing his famous celebration.

It’s a great throwback to some trademark passing from our former captain who has just agreed to become the Aston Villa boss.

You can only imagine how great he would be in our current team too and that illustrious Premier League title would have been a lot closer to reality with Jurgen Klopp and his players around the club legend.

What a pass this is though, deep inside his own half and measured to perfection.

If only he was 21 again.

You can watch the goal via @BossLFCgoals on Twitter:

John Arne Riise against Arsenal in 2002 | @JARiiseOfficial 🎯 Gerrard’s vision was off the charts. 🤩 pic.twitter.com/ZbsgJetkR1 — Boss Liverpool Goals (@BossLFCgoals) June 21, 2021

