(Video) Steven Gerrard in Aston Villa training for the first time and it’s very odd seeing him in his new training kit

Today, Steven Gerrard had his first training session as Aston Villa manager and it’s all a bit strange.

Although we knew it was coming, it all seems a bit more real now that he will be pitting his wits against the Premier League’s best week-in-week-out.

The thought of that Anfield game in December too is even more weird but we’ll tackle that when we get there.

You can watch our former captain in his full training kit with all his new playing staff behind him, including shots of ex-Red Danny Ings and former Man United player Ashley Young.

We’ll get used to it quick enough but it’s going to take a little while.

Best of luck to Stevie and his first game against Brighton this weekend will certainly be an interesting one.

You can watch the video of him in training courtesy of @LFCTransferRoom:

𝗪𝗔𝗧𝗖𝗛: Steven Gerrard walking to his first training session as Aston Villa manager. You could also see Danny Ings in the back, as he seems to be back from his injury. This will be exciting! pic.twitter.com/2avC1n55qi — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) November 15, 2021

